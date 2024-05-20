FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $119.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

