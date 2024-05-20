FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $432.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.47.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

