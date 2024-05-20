FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 4,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 280.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,412. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $216.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average of $180.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

