General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.32. 940,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $267.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $301.00.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

