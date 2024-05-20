Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.31

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 8240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.