Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Articles

