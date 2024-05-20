Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 10.85% of Graham worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Graham by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.91. 59,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,469. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $323.87 million, a PE ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GHM

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.