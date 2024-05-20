Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,638.56 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $167,638.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,262.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.12 or 0.00731262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00124261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00189182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00098601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.