Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $96.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.60. 20,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Hawkins Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.