Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $96.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hawkins traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.60. 20,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

