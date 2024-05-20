Head-To-Head Survey: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ORIX and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ORIX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.7% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ORIX has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX 12.25% 8.88% 2.15% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIX and TROOPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX $19.50 billion 1.30 $2.39 billion $10.27 10.66 TROOPS $3.57 million N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

ORIX beats TROOPS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TROOPS

(Get Free Report)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.