Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 11,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.62. 2,008,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

