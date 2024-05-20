Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 37,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $204.62. 2,008,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,136. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.