HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.90

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €78.90 ($85.76) and last traded at €79.00 ($85.87), with a volume of 1689 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.60 ($85.43).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

