Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Increased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,552.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,833 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 14.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after buying an additional 210,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.