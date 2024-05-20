Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $12,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 222,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,289. The firm has a market cap of $448.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.05. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

