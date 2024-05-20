Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) General Counsel Sells 1,048 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 1,048 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $24,470.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Martin Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $120,253.00.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 471,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 151,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

