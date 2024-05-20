iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. 17,915,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,361,664. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

