iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,578 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 75,196 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

