iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $88,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.40. 397,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

