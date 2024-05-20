iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

CMR stock remained flat at C$50.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,964. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 12 month low of C$49.99 and a 12 month high of C$50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.11.

