iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $74,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,986,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,322,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,733. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.