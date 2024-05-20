Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Argus downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

