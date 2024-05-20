Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.