Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

HPE stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

