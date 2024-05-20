Keystone Financial Group Buys 499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,151,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $934,331,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,282,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $380,309,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

