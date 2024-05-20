Keystone Financial Group Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $75.22. 1,436,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.