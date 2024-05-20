Keystone Financial Group Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 576,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,803. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

