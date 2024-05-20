Keystone Financial Group Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $551.70. The company had a trading volume of 398,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.16 and its 200-day moving average is $510.73.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

