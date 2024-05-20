Keystone Financial Group Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $532.75. 2,268,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,816. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

