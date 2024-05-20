Keystone Financial Group Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

