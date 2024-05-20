Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 270,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 738,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,987. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

