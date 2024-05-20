Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.94. 377,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,752. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.