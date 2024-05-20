Keystone Financial Group Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.51. 52,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $169.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

