Keystone Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,705,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $95.28. 1,093,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,141. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $95.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

