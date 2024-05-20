Keystone Financial Group Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.90. 555,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,844. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

