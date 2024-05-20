Keystone Financial Group Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 63,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

