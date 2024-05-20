KULR Technology Group’s (KULR) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSEMKT KULR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 4,195,771 shares of the company were exchanged.
