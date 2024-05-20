Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $938.18. 146,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $933.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $559.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

