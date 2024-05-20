Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,554. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

