Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after buying an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $467.01. 134,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.60 and a 200-day moving average of $446.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

