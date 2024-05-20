Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.66 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

