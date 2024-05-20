M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:MWE traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 43.45 ($0.55). 116,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.68 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.86.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

