M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
LON:MWE traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 43.45 ($0.55). 116,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.68 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.86.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
