MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 2,232,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648,918. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

