MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $63.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.84. 1,300,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,497,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

