MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,273. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.96. 58,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,094. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $442.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

