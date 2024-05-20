MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

FCX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204,507. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

