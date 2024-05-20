MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,272,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

