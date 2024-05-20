MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,309 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $534.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

