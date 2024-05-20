MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,370 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.53. 273,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

