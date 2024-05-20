Marquard & Bahls AG Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marquard & Bahls AG trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,227,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,278,948 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 86.5% of Marquard & Bahls AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marquard & Bahls AG owned approximately 1.02% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $585,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,542,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 820,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

